(STUDY FINDS) — NEW YORK — The number of official coronavirus cases worldwide continues to grow, with more than 3 million infected as of April 28th, including more than 988,000 cases in the United States. With many Americans regularly using marijuana to help reduce anxiety, treat a medical condition, or to simply wind down, have their habits changed as a result of this severe respiratory disease? A survey conducted by AmericanMarijuana.org asked 1,017 American cannabis consumers their attitudes on using the drug in the midst of the pandemic.

Participants were asked if they thought smoking cannabis will make them more susceptible to being infected with the coronavirus. Among the respondents, 144 admitted to having lung problems, while 873 said they don’t. Of those with lung issues, 54% believe that smoking marijuana will make them more susceptible to COVID-19. That number dropped to 34% among those with healthy lungs.

