According to the CDC, a large number of COVID-19 hospitalizations had at least one underlying condition. Yet, many doctors are recording deaths as coronavirus related without doing much to investigate the actual cause of death.

Consider this: When you visit your doctor you are always asked if you or a family member has been diagnosed with common health conditions. Each patient’s medical history provides your doctor with important information that directly affects the path taken for treatment.

By process of elimination, doctors can rule out common diseases and narrow down likely causes for illness.

Now, imagine being under the impression your mother or father died from COVID-19 when, in reality, it was hypertension or heart disease that caused the death of your loved one.

A person could be misdiagnosed because there isn’t a COVID-19 box to check on their medical history form, Because COVID-19 is more of the flu than a leading cause of deaths each year in the United States.

It is irresponsible to say a person died from one illness if the facts suggest otherwise.

Afterall, deaths have been ruled COVID-19 related simply because the virus was present at the time of death.

No one explains the importance of accurate reporting better than Steven Crowder. Watch the video below for more on this topic.

