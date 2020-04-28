https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/alyssa-milano-caves-backlash-gives-support-biden-sex-accuser-tara-reade/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Actress Alyssa Milano caved to backlash Monday over her lack of support for Tara Reade, who accused former Vice President Joe Biden of sexually assaulting her.

The actress supported the Biden accuser in an early Tuesday morning tweet following a Fox News story in which Reade tore into Milano’s lack of support, saying Milano “knows nothing” about Reade’s story. Reade has accused Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, of sexually assaulting her while serving as his Senate staffer in 1993.

Milano’s comments follow just after Reade’s former neighbor, 60-year-old Lynda LaCasse, confirmed multiple details of the former senate staffer’s allegations against Biden.

Both reports sparked a backlash on social media as users urged Milano to examine the new evidence and support Reade.

Following this backlash, Milano tweeted: “I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo“

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Milano previously defended Biden against Reade’s allegations and said that she supported the #MeToo movement in order to shift cultural attitudes towards believing women, but that she did not mean to rob men of their right to due process.

Meanwhile, during Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearing, Milano repeatedly defended Christine Blasey Ford, who accused the Supreme Court justice of sexually assaulting her.

Reade told Fox News that Milano “really doesn’t know anything about what happened to me,” and said it is “odd” Milano would say such things before speaking to Reade herself.

“I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh … quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden,” Reade told Fox News. “She never reached out to me. I don’t really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself … she knows nothing about it.”

Reade has accused Biden of kissing her, touching her, and penetrating her with his fingers without her consent when he served as a Delaware senator. Biden’s 2020 presidential campaign, which has not responded to many requests for comment from the DCNF, has denied the assault and said it “absolutely did not happen.”

