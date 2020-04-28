https://www.theblaze.com/news/alyssa-milano-tara-reade-joe-biden-accusations

Actress and #MeToo activist Alyssa Milano caved to pressure Tuesday and tweeted out support for Tara Reade, the former staffer for presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden who has accused him of sexually assaulting her.

Milano posted the tweet after Reade called her out in an interview with Fox News Monday, slamming Milano for hypocritically supporting Biden despite the existence of credible allegations of sexual assault against him.

The #MeToo activist was a prominent voice during Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings in 2018, claiming his accuser from decades earlier should be believed even though corroborating evidence was lacking.

“I think we need to compare how she responded to Brett Kavanaugh … quite different than the talking points she [used] regarding Joe Biden,” Reade said of Milano in the interview. “She never reached out to me. I don’t really want to amplify her voice because I feel like she hijacked my narrative for a while and framed it about herself … she knows nothing about it.”

What is she saying now?

After media backlash ensued Monday after the interview posted, Milano changed her tune.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden,” Milano wrote. “I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara.”

Milano, who has endorsed Biden for president, has previously defended the former vice president over Reade’s allegations.

In a recent interview with Andy Cohen, Milano was asked about her silence regarding the allegations, to which she replied: “I’m still trying desperately to stand back and be sort of objective about this, because I sent the #MeToo tweet out over two years ago, [and] I never thought that it would be something that was going to destroy innocent men.”

“So, we have to find this balance in the ‘Believe Women’ movement, and also giving men their due process,” she added.

What’s the background?

Late last month, Reade accused Biden of sexually assaulting her in 1993 while she was working for the then-Delaware senator as a congressional aide.

In a podcast interview with journalist Katie Halper, Reade explained that the assault occurred after she was asked to bring Biden his gym bag near the U.S. Capitol building.

“He greeted me, he remembered my name, and then we were alone. It was the strangest thing,” she recalled. “There was no like, exchange really. He just had me up against the wall.

“His hands were on me and underneath my clothes,” she continued. “He went down my skirt and then up inside it and he penetrated me with his fingers and he was kissing me at the same time and he was saying some things to me.”

Reade has since filed a formal criminal complaint against Biden and a former neighbor of Reade’s has come forward to corroborate her claims. The Biden campaign has denied the allegations.

