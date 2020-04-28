https://hotair.com/archives/john-s-2/2020/04/28/alyssa-milano-um-maybe-listen-tara-reade-im-still-endorsing-biden/

Earlier this month I pointed out how Alyssa Milano, the self-appointed #MeToo point person on the Kavanaugh confirmation, wrote in 2018, “The lives of survivors will always be more important than Brett Kavanaugh’s career.” But when a woman came forward alleging sexual assault against Joe Biden last month, Milano’s reaction suddenly became a lot more nuanced. On a radio show she explained, ” I just don’t feel comfortable throwing away a decent man that I’ve known for 15 years in this time of complete chaos without their being a thorough investigation.”

Milano also suggested that if Reade’s story were credible it would be getting more media attention: “I’m sure the mainstream media would be jumping all over this as well if…if they found more evidence.” I wasn’t the only person who was surprised by this sudden turn toward skepticism. Here’s Hill reporter Krystal Ball expressing surprise. Notice Milano’s purely partisan response:

Bernie supporter, right? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

You can listen to that four minute clip if you’re so inclined in which Milano explains how she’s gone from #believewomen to not being willing to throw away Biden because of an allegation against him which she found unconvincing.

Yesterday, Business Insider reported that two additional women remember Tara Reade telling them about sexual assault/sexual harassment she experienced in the 90s. And now Alyssa Milano is changing her tune a bit:

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Milano has already endorsed and expressed support for Biden. So what does “I hear and see you, Tara” actually mean? Does it mean she believes what Reade is saying? If so, does that mean she has changed her mind about endorsing and supporting Biden? So far, she hasn’t said anything about rescinding her endorsement. I guess the career of Joe Biden still takes precedence. That’s probably why Milano is being ratioed by people are not happy which how she has handled this.

Speaking of which, Biden is hosting a town hall about the impact of the coronavirus on women today. He has promised a special guest will be there. Rose McGowan is predicting he’ll be endorsed by Michelle Obama:

Let me guess? @MichelleObama is endorsing you? Answer your taxpayers, answer Tara Reade, stop speaking through your manager. You are a creep. You know it. We know it. I know it. Tara definitely knows it. #DropOutBiden https://t.co/Jyp3PKT0SX — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 28, 2020

Tara Reade wonders if Joe will finally be asked about the allegations.

Or Veep announcement…so will Joe Biden finally be asked? https://t.co/42JS3AJGyF — taratweets ( Alexandra Tara Reade) (@ReadeAlexandra) April 28, 2020

That is the key question. When will the media get around to asking Joe about this? Because as of now they are still protecting him.

Finally, I came across this and wanted to share it as one more indication of the way the media has been handling this story badly. Rich McHugh is the person who wrote the story for Business Insider which revealed two new people who corroborate Reade’s story. He was interviewed by Katie Halper about a previous story he did on Reade filing a police report about the alleged assault. After publishing that story McHugh noticed that the Washington Post somehow inserted two words into a quote from the police report. Here’s the correction as it appears at the end of the Post’s story:

Correction: This story as originally published misstated the language in a police report about Tara Reade’s complaint. That version of the story quoted the document as saying Reade “disclosed that she believes she was the victim of a sexual assault.” The document does not contain the words “she believes.” This version has been corrected.

What a curious mistake. The Post doesn’t explain how “she believes” got added into a quote from a police report but the addition clearly softens her claim just a bit, as if she wasn’t quite certain. Here’s Rich McHugh from Business Insider describing how he discovered the error at the Post when comparing it to his own copy of the police report.

