Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has suggested that President Donald Trump won’t seek reelection in 2020 because the president has received “terrible” numbers in internal polls.

Scaramucci, who worked in the White House for just 10 days in 2017, said in an interview with VICE TV’s “Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas” airing Wednesday that Trump won’t want to face the “humiliation” of losing, and will instead throw his support behind Vice President Mike Pence.

“The numbers are terrible, his internal polling is terrible, he doesn’t want to face that level of humiliation . . . I could see him saying I got the economy back up and running. I made America great. And I’m not running for reelection. And I could see him endorsing somebody like Pence who picks up [former US Ambassador to the UN Nikki] Haley and they go Haley…. Pence versus [former Vice President Joe] Biden, whoever he picks.”

“Seat at the Table” with Anand Giridharadas airs Wednesday nights at 10 pm EST on VICE TV.

