Alyssa Milano famously promoted the #BelieveWomen slogan during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court conformation hearings. But the Hollywood star turned #MeToo activist still can’t bring herself to say that she believes Tara Reade, despite new evidence corroborating the former Senate staffer’s claim that Joe Biden sexually assaulting her nearly three decades ago.

Milano tweeted early Tuesday a carefully worded message in which she told Tara Reade that “I hear and see you,” while stopping short of saying that she believes her.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara,” Milano wrote, adding the #MeToo hashtag.

Milano’s latest statement comes a day after a former neighbor to Tara Reade said she and Reade discussed her alleged sexual assault allegation against the presidential candidate, telling Business Insider: “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

Another piece of corroborating evidence emerged over the weekend when old footage from CNN’s Larry King Live resurfaced appearing to show Reade’s mother talking about her daughter’s “problems” with a “prominent senator.” Reade has confirmed that the person calling the show was indeed her mother.

Milano came under fire earlier this month when she endorsed Biden’s bid for the White House while downplaying Reade’s allegation. “We need to start from the point of believing women. First believe women. And then you have to do your due diligence and research. The investigating that I did on my own … I still feel confident in endorsing Joe Biden,” she said.

Earlier this month, Milano tweeted that men deserve due process in the face of accusations. Her statement contradicts her stance during the Kavanaugh hearings, during which she supported  Christine Blasey Ford despite the absence of evidence corroborating Ford’s accusations against the Supreme Court nominee.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford, and I demand that our senators vote to reject Brett Kavanaugh as the next justice on the Supreme Court,” she wrote in an op-ed for Vox.com.

Alyssa Milano has come under increasing criticsm in recent days for her seemingly hypocritical stance on the Tara Reade allegations. Her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan has called out Milano on social media, labeling her a “fraud.”

