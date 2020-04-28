http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/4kPlwfSr748/

Alyssa Milano famously promoted the #BelieveWomen slogan during the Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court conformation hearings. But the Hollywood star turned #MeToo activist still can’t bring herself to say that she believes Tara Reade, despite new evidence corroborating the former Senate staffer’s claim that Joe Biden sexually assaulting her nearly three decades ago.

Milano tweeted early Tuesday a carefully worded message in which she told Tara Reade that “I hear and see you,” while stopping short of saying that she believes her.

“I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara,” Milano wrote, adding the #MeToo hashtag.

I’m aware of the new developments in Tara Reade’s accusation against Joe Biden. I want Tara, like every other survivor, to have the space to be heard and seen without being used as fodder. I hear and see you, Tara. #MeToo — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 28, 2020

Milano’s latest statement comes a day after a former neighbor to Tara Reade said she and Reade discussed her alleged sexual assault allegation against the presidential candidate, telling Business Insider: “This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it.”

Another piece of corroborating evidence emerged over the weekend when old footage from CNN’s Larry King Live resurfaced appearing to show Reade’s mother talking about her daughter’s “problems” with a “prominent senator.” Reade has confirmed that the person calling the show was indeed her mother.

Milano came under fire earlier this month when she endorsed Biden’s bid for the White House while downplaying Reade’s allegation. “We need to start from the point of believing women. First believe women. And then you have to do your due diligence and research. The investigating that I did on my own … I still feel confident in endorsing Joe Biden,” she said.

“First believe women, and then you have to do your due diligence and research” –@Alyssa_Milano on the sexual assault allegation against @JoeBiden and why she is still endorsing him pic.twitter.com/Xiczu7nbCM — AM2DM by BuzzFeed News (@AM2DM) April 22, 2020

Earlier this month, Milano tweeted that men deserve due process in the face of accusations. Her statement contradicts her stance during the Kavanaugh hearings, during which she supported Christine Blasey Ford despite the absence of evidence corroborating Ford’s accusations against the Supreme Court nominee.

“I believe Christine Blasey Ford, and I demand that our senators vote to reject Brett Kavanaugh as the next justice on the Supreme Court,” she wrote in an op-ed for Vox.com.

I believe, along with many others in this space, that accusations need to be investigated with due process for the accused. This is the only way for the movement to work & create the change we are fighting for. Anything less puts the entire movement and women’s equality at risk. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) April 6, 2020

Alyssa Milano has come under increasing criticsm in recent days for her seemingly hypocritical stance on the Tara Reade allegations. Her former Charmed co-star Rose McGowan has called out Milano on social media, labeling her a “fraud.”

You are a fraud. This is about holding the media accountable. You go after Trump & Kavanaugh saying Believe Victims, you are a lie. You have always been a lie. The corrupt DNC is in on the smear job of Tara Reade, so are you. SHAME https://t.co/B7NHK4k09K — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) April 6, 2020

