https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/biden-brags-will-not-put-america-first-elected-president-video/
Joe Biden is not fit to lead this nation.
China Joe bragged he would not put America first if elected president.
Of course he wouldn’t put America first.
Biden has spent decades in government selling his public office to the highest bidder.
Joe’s shady son Hunter still has 10% ownership stake in the Chinese private equity firm.
“Look, when America goes alone — when America is first it’s America alone,” said Biden.
WATCH:[embedded content]