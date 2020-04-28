http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uvb63Uopi_M/

During an interview with CBS4 Miami released on Monday, 2020 Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden stated that if he’s elected, he would restore funding to the World Health Organization.

CBS4 Investigative Reporter Jim DeFede asked, “If you’re elected president, will you restore funding to the World Health Organization?”

Biden responded, “Yes I will. But I’ll also insist that we have — do what we were doing before. We had set up a pandemic office within the White House, President Obama. We had CDC…forward stationed in other countries to anticipate when we might see a virus coming, a pandemic coming.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

