https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/biden-ohio-presidential-primary/2020/04/28/id/965132

Joe Biden won Ohio’s Democratic presidential primary Tuesday in a mail-in only contest that replaced regular voting amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Associated Press declared the former vice president the winner with 74% of the vote with just a few precincts reporting.

The primary had been scheduled for March 17, but was postponed due to concerns about safety and eventually conducted only by mail. The state has 153 delegates, roughly 4% of the pledged delegates to the Democratic National Convention. The postponement of many primaries — and New York state’s outright cancellation — means that the total number of delegates could be different by the time of the convention.

After Bernie Sanders dropped out earlier this month, Biden is left with no significant challenger remaining for his party’s nomination at the convention, which was also pushed back and is now scheduled for late August in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

