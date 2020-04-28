https://thehill.com/policy/defense/495005-blue-angels-planning-flyovers-of-ny-philadelphia-on-tuesday-to-honor-health

The Navy’s Blue Angels and the Air Force’s Thunderbirds will be flying over New York City, Philadelphia and Trenton, N.J., on Tuesday.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds announced the joint planned flight path as part of a display aimed at honoring healthcare workers on the frontlines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

The 40-minute flight over Newark and New York City will begin at noon by the George Washington Bridge.

The next 30-minute flight over Trenton and Philadelphia will begin at 1:45 p.m. at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey.

“Residents should observe the flyover from the safety of their home-quarantine and should refrain from traveling to see the flyover,” the Blue Angels said in the announcement.

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – The Blue Angels and @AFThunderbirds are headed your way. The flyover will start at 12 pm (EDT). Stay tuned here for updates and schedule changes ! #AmericaStrong #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/cmFXGugyZ7 — Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) April 28, 2020

New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania – The Thunderbirds and @BlueAngels are headed your way. The flyover will start at 12 pm (EDT). Stay tuned here for updates and schedule changes ! #AmericaStrong #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/WhwUv3c1M6 — Thunderbirds (@AFThunderbirds) April 28, 2020

The flyovers are part of what the Trump administration is calling Operating America Strong.

President TrumpDonald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE thanked the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds Thursday morning for the planned flyovers.

When President Trump announced the flyover plan last week, he said the idea came from the Blue Angels and Thunderbirds crews as a way to support the medical workers.

“This is a tribute to them, to our warriors, because they’re equal warriors to those incredible pilots, all of the fighters that we have for the more traditional fights that we win,” Trump said at a White House briefing last week.

New York and New Jersey are the two states with the most reported COVID-19 cases, with 291,996 and over 111,188 confirmed cases, respectively.

Pennsylvania reported 42,050 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide.

