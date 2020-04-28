https://www.theblaze.com/news/driver-jailed-joyride-florida-beach

John McGarry was “bored,” according to police in Clearwater, Florida — and he apparently tried to cure it Saturday by driving on a Sand Key Beach at about 35 mph in places.

Officers pursued and arrested the 25-year-old Idaho native in the Sheraton Sand Key parking lot around 2:45 p.m., the Tampa Bay Times reported.

While the beach is closed to the public amid the coronavirus pandemic, vehicles aren’t allowed on the sand even when the beach is open, the paper said.

McGarry now faces misdemeanor charges of reckless driving, resisting arrest without violence, and driving with a suspended license, the Times said, adding that he was booked on $650 bail for the three charges.

What did observers have to say?

As you might imagine, folks reacting to McGarry’s stunt on Facebook showed him no mercy:

“Well now he can be bored in jail! Idiot!”

“It’s Jeff Spicoli from Ridgemont High! Lol!”

“COVIDIOT DIPSHIDIOT!!! Just an idiot, period!!”

“Maybe he should have been home cutting his hair. Hello. 1980s calling.”

“How long did it take him to drive from the 70s to Clearwater Beach?”

“Join the Army, you won’t be bored long!”

