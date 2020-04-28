https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-bad-star-targets-trump-hes-not-sane

Over the weekend, “Breaking Bad” star Bryan Cranston targeted President Trump on Twitter, stating that he was “not sane.” Cranston tweeted, “I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country.”

I’ve stopped worrying about the president’s sanity. He’s not sane. And the realization of his illness doesn’t fill me with anger, but with profound sadness. What I now worry about is the sanity of anyone who can still support this deeply troubled man to lead our country. — Bryan Cranston (@BryanCranston) April 25, 2020

Cranston’s tweet came after the mainstream media commented on Trump’s remarks, which he later said were sarcastic, regarding the idea of using light or disinfectants to counter the effects of the coronavirus.

Cranston’s anger seems at odds with remarks he made in May 2016, during a dinner for three for former President Barack Obama, Cranston, and New York Times reporter Philip Galanes in the Oval Office. Cranston was asked by Galanes if he had any optimism that America could have a “common conversation on national issues.” Galanes queried, “It feels like we can’t have that anymore. We have Republican facts and Democratic facts, the relentless messaging of false facts. Any optimism here?”

Cranston replied, “I do. There’s no denying the polemic nature of politics has pushed everyone to the fringes. And the reaction to your administration has been an arms-folded, “We’re not budging.” Instead of the horse-trading of L.B.J.’s time, giving this senator or that congressman what they needed to get where we need to go, we’ve turned to an athletic kind of partisanship. If you’re on the other side of the fence, I can’t support you even if you have a good idea. And the vitriol on the talking-head shows —”

Galanes interjected, “This doesn’t sound very optimistic.”

Cranston concluded, “But it can be. Start right away. Do it with your friend. Disagree without being disagreeable. Don’t diminish him or her. Just work to find a common ground that we can build on.”

Cranston has been an unabashed admirer of Obama; before Obama spoke at the 2016 Democratic National Convention, a ten-minute video was played, narrated by Cranston, lauding Obama’s achievements, including the Affordable Care Act.

In July 2016, Cranston appeared on “Larry King Now,” where he stated, “I think what President Obama has shown is actually very presidential in the sense that he shows restraint; he engages in diplomacy and caution; he’s introspective; he’s mature. And you meet him in person, he’s engaging and funny and bright and presidential.”

King replied, “And he’s way up in popularity. How do you account for that?”

Cranston replied, “I think in comparison … I think it’s time now that people are saying, “He’s about to leave office and now we can have a chance to glance back and see what he’s been able to accomplish, and I think in time, the healthcare act that he passed, I think, is going to be his legacy. And I think it’s going to be tremendously successful.”

