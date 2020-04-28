https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-homicide-unit-investigating-death-of-the-man-who-drank-fish-tank-cleaner-report-says

A homicide unit is reportedly investigating the death of a man who allegedly drank fish tank cleaner last month along with his wife in an attempt to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

“The Mesa City Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the death of Gary Lenius, the Arizona man whose wife served him soda mixed with fish tank cleaner in what she claimed was a bid to fend off the coronavirus,” The Free Beacon’s Alana Goodman reported. “A detective handling the case confirmed the investigation to the Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday after requesting a recording of the Free Beacon’s interviews with Lenius’s wife, Wanda.”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

