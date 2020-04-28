https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/breaking-police-open-homicide-investigation-woman-gave-husband-chloroquine-fish-tank-cleaner-poison-blamed-trump/

Gary Lenius and his wife Wanda — The Sun

The fraudstream media is truly the enemy of the American people.

As reported by Cristina Laila back in March —

President Donald Trump announced a new medical treatment that includes malaria drug hydroxychloroquine and Z-pac cocktail to battle the coronavirus.

There are numerous international studies that show the combination is very effective in treating the coronavirus and also acts as a prophylactic.

We reported on the success of Chloroquine previously.

TRENDING: “People Are Dying!… This Is About Money!” – Nevada Doctors Sue Democrat Governor Over Hydroxychloroquine Ban (VIDEO)

The propagandists in the media however are desperate to make President Trump look like a murdering liar so they spread one of the biggest hoaxes yet in the Coronavirus news cycle.

In late March it was reported that a 68-year-old man died after ingesting chloroquine.

Only he didn’t ingest chloroquine — he drank fish tank cleaner and poisoned himself to death.

But the media ran with the lie anyway, because orange man bad. You can read more here.

But the story was a bit strange and now the Mesa Police Department are investigating the death of Gary Lenius as a homicide.

The Washington Free Beacon reported:

The Mesa City Police Department’s homicide division is investigating the death of Gary Lenius, the Arizona man whose wife served him soda mixed with fish tank cleaner in what she claimed was a bid to fend off the coronavirus. A detective handling the case confirmed the investigation to the Washington Free Beacon on Tuesday after requesting a recording of the Free Beacon’s interviews with Lenius’s wife, Wanda. Gary Lenius, 68, died on March 22. Wanda, 61, told several news outlets last month that both she and her husband had ingested a substance used to clean aquariums after hearing President Donald Trump tout one of its ingredients, chloroquine phosphate, from the White House briefing room. Detective Teresa Van Galder, the homicide detective handling the case for the Mesa City Police Department, confirmed that the investigation is ongoing but declined to provide additional details. “As this is an active investigation, I cannot go into any details at this time regarding the case,” Van Galder said. The Free Beacon provided a recording of its interview last month with Wanda Lenius. News of the police probe comes after a series of Free Beacon stories raised questions about the portrayal of the couple in the initial NBC News report that vaulted the story onto the national stage. Though that report and others suggested the couple mindlessly followed the president’s medical advice to disastrous results, friends of Gary Lenius told the Free Beacon they were skeptical he would knowingly ingest fish tank treatment. Rather, they described Lenius as a levelheaded retired engineer and recounted a troubled marital relationship that included a previous domestic assault charge against his wife, of which she was ultimately found not guilty. The Free Beacon also reported that Wanda Lenius was a Democratic donor whose most recent contribution went to a “pro-science” super PAC.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

