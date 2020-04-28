https://www.dailywire.com/news/breaking-trump-uses-defense-production-act-to-protect-americas-food-supply-chain

President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Tuesday evening to protect America’s food supply chain from disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic, which originated in China.

“It is important that processors of beef, pork, and poultry (“meat and poultry”) in the food supply chain continue operating and fulfilling orders to ensure a continued supply of protein for Americans,” the order stated. “However, outbreaks of COVID-19 among workers at some processing facilities have led to the reduction in some of those facilities’ production capacity. In addition, recent actions in some States have led to the complete closure of some large processing facilities.”

The executive order highlighted how closing facilities in the national meat and poultry supply chain undermined critical infrastructure, noting that “any unnecessary closures can quickly have a large effect on the food supply chain.”

“Under the delegation of authority provided in this order, the Secretary of Agriculture shall take all appropriate action under that section to ensure that meat and poultry processors continue operations consistent with the guidance for their operations jointly issued by the CDC and OSHA,” the order continued. “Under the delegation of authority provided in this order, the Secretary of Agriculture may identify additional specific food supply chain resources that meet the criteria of section 101(b).”

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire, headed by bestselling author and popular podcast host Ben Shapiro, is a leading provider of conservative news, cutting through the mainstream media’s rhetoric to provide readers the most important, relevant, and engaging stories of the day. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

