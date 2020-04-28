https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/california-cops-heckled-tell-93-year-old-couple-cant-sit-chairs-beach-video/

A video of law enforcement officers telling a 93-year-old couple that they can’t sit in chairs on a beach in Oxnard, California, is currently going viral on social media.

The officers, who were on horseback, were heckled by other beachgoers for harassing the couple about their chairs.

The beaches are currently open, and the couple would be allowed to be there — as long as they ditched the chairs and sat in the sand.

Last Thursday California Governor Gavin Newsom stated that, “people are prone to want to go to the beaches, parks, playgrounds and go on a hike. If it is open, just abide by social distancing.”

This lead to massive crowds flocking to the beaches over the weekend, which Newsom was not too pleased about.

“This virus doesn’t take the weekends off, this virus doesn’t go home because it’s a beautiful, sunny day along our coast … We can’t see the images like we saw, particularly on Saturday in Newport Beach and elsewhere,” he snapped after 40,000 people flocked to Newport Beach on Friday.

Oxnard has kept their beaches and parks open throughout the shut down.

