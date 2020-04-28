https://thehill.com/policy/healthcare/494973-cdc-recommends-social-distancing-for-pets

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending people follow the same social distancing guidelines with their pets as they would human family members after a small number of animals, including dogs and cats, were reportedly infected with the virus that causes COVID-19.

CDC guidelines recommend people restrict their pets from interacting with other animals when outside their house, and urge people to keep cats indoors when possible and to walk dogs on a leash while maintaining at least 6-feet from other people and animals.

The CDC also calls for people to avoid dog parks or public places where a large number of people and dogs gather.

If a person is sick with COVID-19, the CDC recommends avoiding contact with pets and other animals if possible. If a person must care for a pet while sick, the CDC recommends wearing a cloth face covering and washing hands before interacting with them.

The CDC said most of the small number of animals reported to be COVID-19 positive were infected after having contact with a person with the virus, but the risk of having animals spread COVID-19 to people “is considered to be low.”

“In the United States, there is no evidence that animals are playing a significant role in the spread of COVID-19,” the CDC said.

The first case reported in the U.S. of an animal testing positive for the virus that causes COVID-19 was a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York earlier this month. It was followed by a report of four more tigers and three lions at the zoo testing positive.

