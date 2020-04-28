https://www.theepochtimes.com/cdc-recommends-social-distancing-for-pets-amid-pandemic_3330336.html

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is recommending that people use the social distancing guidelines with their pets as they would with their family members.

The recommendations came after some animals contracted the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, a type of novel coronavirus that originated in mainland China last year, including lions, tigers, dogs, and housecats. However, there are only a handful of known cases of animals testing positive.

“Treat pets as you would other human family members—do not let pets interact with people or animals outside the household. If a person inside the household becomes sick, isolate that person from everyone else, including pets,” read the new CDC guidelines.

The agency cautioned that more studies are necessary “to understand if and how different animals could be affected by the virus that causes COVID-19 and the role animals may play in the spread of COVID-19,” the disease caused by the CCP virus. It further noted that it “is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.”

When possible, pet owners should restrict their animals from interacting with other animals outside their homes, and people should try to keep cats indoors when possible, the CDC’s website said. People should also walk dogs on a leash while maintaining at least a six-foot distance from other animals and people.

People should also avoid going to places like dog parks or dog-walking areas—as well as other public places, the agency said.

Furthermore, if one is sick with the virus, they “should restrict contact with your pets and other animals, just like you would with people,” according to the website.

If a person is sick, guidelines that should be followed include allowing another member of the household care for pets, avoiding close contact, or wearing a face covering and washing hands before and after any interaction with pets, according to the agency.

“If you are sick with COVID-19 and your pet becomes sick, do not take your pet to the veterinary clinic yourself. Call your veterinarian and let them know you have been sick with COVID-19. Some veterinarians may offer telemedicine consultations or other plans for seeing sick pets. Your veterinarian can evaluate your pet and determine the next steps for your pet’s treatment and care,” the notice read.

The first animal CCP virus case reported in the United States was a tiger at the Bronx Zoo in New York earlier in April. Four more tigers and three lions at the zoo have tested positive, officials said.

There have been reports of several dogs and housecats contracting COVID-19. This week, a study from Duke University found that a pet pug in North Carolina tested positive, possibly the first dog in the United States to get the virus.

