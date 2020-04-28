https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/colleges-hire-new-diversity-czars-collecting-federal-bailout-dollars/

(CAMPUS REFORM) — Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple colleges are still committed to hiring administrators for diversity initiatives on campus. This comes as thousands of universities around the country collect billions of dollars in bailout money from American taxpayers.

Colleges are receiving this money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, which specifically outlines each allocation of federal money to each college.

One of the universities receiving these funds is the University of Tennessee-Knoxville, which announced Thursday that it recently hired a new “director of diversity and community relations” officer, specifically for its business school.

