Typical Commie.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio was caught out on a stroll with his wife in a park 11 miles from home after lecturing New Yorkers on non-essential travel.

The video is going viral online.

WATCH: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray

confronted by protester in Prospect Park:🚨🚨🚨 “Seriously, you guys have a park. You live in the middle of a park. You don’t need to non-essentially travel to Brooklyn. “https://t.co/kyBbD5R1vT pic.twitter.com/c6krYkfvPS — Jon Levine (@LevineJonathan) April 27, 2020

Mayor de Blasio likes to lecture his serfdom on what type of behavior he will allow as mayor in New York City.

But he doesn’t take his own advice.

De Blasio shut down local gyms but then was caught going to his own gym. When criticized De Blasio told his critics saying, “I have to stay healthy so I can make the decisions for the people of the city.”

And then this weekend Mayor de Blasio was caught walking in a park 11 miles from his home — after lecturing New Yorkers about limiting non-essential travel.

These Democrats are too much.

And at the same time he’s forcing businesses shut down.

