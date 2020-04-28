https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/Senate-Democrats-Republicans-election/2020/04/28/id/965035

The GOP’s days of controlling the Senate could be numbered.

Republicans currently have a narrow 53-47 majority in the Senate. But with 23 of 35 Republican-controlled seats up for election this November, the scale could be tipped toward the Democrats, Fox News reports.

Of the Republican seats up for grabs, about six could go to either party. Arizona, Colorado, Maine, North Carolina, Georgia and Montana could be considered battleground Senate elections. Democrat challengers in those states have raised more money during the January-March quarter of campaign fundraising.

“I do think it’s 50/50 right now. I think that Democrats’ odds have improved over the past month,” Jessica Taylor, who closely tracks the Senate races for The Cook Political Report, a leading non-partisan newsletter, told Fox News. “I think that this first quarter should be a wakeup call to Republicans that Democrats are enthused. They are sending their money because they see that there is a real possibility of flipping the Senate.”

The Cook Report currently lists GOP-held seats in Arizona, Colorado, Maine and Colorado as toss-ups. It lists Republican-held seats in Georgia, Iowa, Kansas and Montana — and Democrat seats in Alabama and Michigan — as very competitive.

The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, which is the political arm of Senate Democrats, tweeted on Sunday that “Momentum is on our side, but we can’t let up if we’re going to flip these seats in November.”

Democrats must net three seats to win back the majority if they also win the presidency. If Trump wins re-election, the Democrats will need to net four seats to capture the chamber, as the vice president is the president of the Senate and casts tie-breaking votes.

