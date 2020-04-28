http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/DrudgeReportFeed/~3/W9rqPtpictM/shelby-twp-doc-who-pushed-covid-treatment-charged-with-fraud

DETROIT (WWJ) – A doctor at a Macomb County clinic raided by the FBI over a COVID-19 treatment he was advertising is facing health care fraud and conspiracy charges.

A 47-page criminal complaint filed in federal court in Detroit claims that Dr. Charles Mok, who founded Allure Medical Spa, “engaged in a continuing scheme to defraud the United States” by submitting false and fraudulent claims to Medicare for payment for varicose vein treatments.

Investigators say that claims were bogus because they were for services that were unreasonable, unnecessary, or didn’t even occur.

According to the complaint, the evidence will further demonstrate that Mok used the COVID-19 pandemic as an opportunity to bill insurers for at least 98 Vitamin-C infusions fraudulently represented as COVID-19 treatments and preventative measures.

(READ A COPY OF THE COMPLAINT)

It’s also alleged that Mok endangers patients by failing to observe appropriate protocols at the clinic minimize the spread of the virus. The complaint says five employees at the spa tested positive for the coronavirus, yet continued working.

Mok was scheduled to appear in federal court Tuesday afternoon.

The charges come after FBI agents served a search warrant at the business, on 26 Mile Rd. near Van Dyke in Shelby Township, last Thursday. ​

At that time, officials said the investigation concerned alleged dubious treatments to help to beat the coronavirus, and claims that Mok was providing high-dose intravenous Vitamin C Therapy to all essential at-risk Michigan workers.

A woman who answered the phone at Allure on Tuesday declined to comment to WWJ Newsradio 950.

Asked about the charges, Mok’s attorney, Deday LaRene​ told WWJ: “It’s not our practice to comment on pending cases.”

