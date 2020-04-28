http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/dzGp6HO0P8M/

President Donald Trump mocked House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Tuesday at the White House for canceling plans to call Congress back to Washington during the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Democrats, they don’t want to come back. I think they should be back here, but they don’t, they’re enjoying their vacation,” Trump said when asked by ABC News reporter Jonathan Karl about Pelosi’s decision.

“You think they’re enjoying a vacation?” Karl asked in disbelief.

“Yeah, I think they are. If you look at Nancy Pelosi eating ice cream on late-night television, yeah I think they probably are, they’re having a good time,” Trump said.

The Senate announced plans to return to Washington on May 4 to work on the next coronavirus rescue bill, and the House planned to join them until Pelosi canceled the plans on Tuesday.

Trump said he thought all lawmakers should return to Washington to start working for the American people again.

“I think they should be back, they should all come back and we should work on this together,” he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

