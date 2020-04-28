http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/Uyv0JhRv6ng/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “The Lead,” White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci said that according to those responsible for testing, the U.S. should “hopefully” have coronavirus tests available for everyone who needs one “towards the end of May, the beginning of June.”

Fauci stated that “as we get into the next weeks to several weeks to a month, as we get into May and June, from what we’re hearing…from the people in the task force who deal directly with the companies, namely the major firms that make the tests…we will have a very, very increased production so that by the time we get to those months, we should have what we need. But I’m always the skeptic in the group, and I always say, okay, I hear you, I believe you, but let’s see what happens.”

Later, host Jake Tapper asked Fauci when everyone who needs a test will be able to receive one.

Fauci responded, “[H]opefully, we should see that as we get towards the end of May, the beginning of June. Jake, that’s what I’m being told by the people who are responsible for the testing. I take them for their word. If that doesn’t happen, I’m going to go to them and say, what happened here, why didn’t it happen, and how can we fix it?”

