New documents from the FBI made public Tuesday showed that Roger StoneRoger Jason StoneStone claims he could never get a fair trial in DC Prosecutor who resigned over Stone sentencing memo joins DC attorney general’s office Former Trump campaign aide asks to finish prison sentence at home, citing coronavirus MORE, a longtime GOP operative and associate of President Trump Donald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE, was in contact with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange Julian Paul AssangeJudge orders Chelsea Manning’s release from jail Lawyers: Chelsea Manning recovering after suicide attempt Hillicon Valley: Twitter falling short on pledge to verify primary candidates | Barr vows to make surveillance reforms after watchdog report | DHS cyber chief focused on 2020 MORE.

The new trove of documents highlight the extent to which Stone and Assange communicated during the 2016 campaign, in part regarding damaging information Assange’s anti-secrecy site published about Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders aide: Biden stronger with white, working-class men than Clinton Howard Stern: ‘I am all in on Joe Biden’ Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman endorses Biden MORE’s presidential campaign.

In exchanges released by the FBI, Stone and Assange discussed the origin of the information on Clinton, which U.S. officials believe was hacked by Russians and handed to WikiLeaks.

In a direct message on Twitter cited by the FBI, Stone sought to reassure Assange that the issue was “still nonsense” and said “as a journalist it doesn’t matter where you get information only that it is accurate and authentic.”

“If the US government moves on you I will bring down the entire house of cards,” Stone wrote, according to a transcript of the message.

“With the trumped-up sexual assault charges dropped I don’t know of any crime you need to be pardoned for — best regards. R,” he added, appearing to refer to a sexual assault investigation that has since been dropped by Swedish authorities.

“Between CIA and DoJ they’re doing quite a lot. On the DoJ side that’s coming most strongly from those obsessed with taking down Trump trying to squeeze us into a deal,” Assange, who was charged last year with violating the Espionage Act, among other things, replied.

Stone wrote back that he was doing everything possible to “address the issues at the highest level of Government.”

The records further illuminate Stone’s role as an unofficial go-between for the Trump campaign and WikiLeaks as Trump’s team sought to gain insight into what Assange would be releasing on Clinton.

Stone acknowledged the communication he had with Assange but maintained no crime had been committed.

“I have no trepidation about their release as they confirm there was no illegal activity and certainly no Russian collusion by me during the 2016 Election,” Stone said in a statement to The Associated Press. “There is, to this day, no evidence that I had or knew about the source or content of the Wikileaks disclosures prior to their public release.”

Stone was found guilty in 2019 of obstructing a congressional probe in Russian election interference and witness tampering and sentenced to more than three years in prison but has vociferously maintained his innocence.

