A federal appeals court will hear two cases involving President Donald Trump on Tuesday.

The doubleheader on the docket for the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit includes hearing arguments on whether former White House counsel Don McGahn must testify under congressional subpoena about Trump and whether Trump can divert billions of dollars to build a wall on the US-Mexico border.

Nine judges will hear the arguments, which are expected to last hours. The hearings will be conducted through teleconference.

In the first case involving a blocked subpoena on McGahn’s testimony, the judges will have to consider whether federal courts can resolve issues between Congress and the executive branch, CNN reports.

The House Judiciary Committee has been trying to interview McGahn under oath since the Mueller report came out. The report alleges McGahn witnessed several acts of potentially obstructive conduct by Trump. The committee wants his testimony so it can continue to investigate Trump for obstruction of justice, even after his impeachment. The White House has been successful in blocking witnesses during Trump’s impeachment proceedings.

The Democrat-controlled House of Representatives has argued the Trump administration has gone out of its way to upset the checks and balances on the presidency.

The first appeals court proceedings resulted in a 2-1 panel decision that McGahn could not be forced to testify.

The second scheduled hearing involves the Trump administration’s decision to use billions of dollars more than the House’s $1.375 billion allocation to build the wall after calling the US-Mexico border an emergency for the Defense Department to address.

Last year District Judge Trevor McFadden, who was appointed by Trump appointee, ruled in favor of the administration.

