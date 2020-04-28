https://www.dailywire.com/news/flashback-dnc-chair-tom-perez-said-the-party-will-stand-up-for-women-does-that-include-biden-accuser-tara-reade

Now that evidence continues to come forward in support of Tara Reade’s allegation of sexual assault against former Vice President Joe Biden, Democrats’ former statements are now coming back to haunt them.

In 2017, as the #MeToo movement kicked into high gear, Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman Tom Perez said that politicians credibly accused of misconduct need to step aside. He said this as then-Sen. Al Franken (D-MN) was accused by multiple women of sexual misconduct, leading to his resignation.

“Sexual misconduct, harassment, and assault have no place in the Democratic Party, the United States Congress, the White House, or anywhere,” said Perez. “That’s why earlier today I called on Senator Franken to resign.”

“For far too long, our society has looked the other way and allowed men to continue this behavior in virtually every industry,” he continued. “We must do better. We must step up and fix this immediately. Regardless of party, we must live up to our values by holding ourselves accountable and leading by example.”

Perez even added that Democrats will now confront the misconduct brewing within their party ranks while denouncing Republicans for their inaction.

“There are big differences between Democrats and Republicans and this is just one of them,” said Perez. “Instead of standing up for women and confronting the problems of misconduct within their own ranks, the Republican Party has chosen to pursue power and push their radical far-right agenda at any cost. And they’ve continued to champion a president who has a long and disturbing history of misconduct with women.”

“The Democratic Party will stand up for women and for what is right. Public service is a public trust,” he concluded. “If you are a candidate for office or an elected official who has engaged in sexual misconduct, you should step aside – whether you sit in the U.S. House of Representatives, the U.S. Senate, or the Oval Office.”

As noted by Fox News, Perez and the DNC have remained silent regarding the allegation against Joe Biden as he picks up several prominent endorsements, including from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and enters “a joint fundraising agreement with the DNC that will allow “donors to contribute up to $360,600 to the party’s fall campaign, a total far exceeding the $5,600 maximum that donors can give directly to Biden’s campaign.”

Last month, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. Though Reade filed a case against Biden with the Senate human resources office (over possible retaliation, not about the assault), those documents currently remain sealed with Biden’s other papers at the University of Delaware.

A former neighbor of Reade and her brother have publicly stated that Reade told them of the assault in the 1990s. Joe Biden’s campaign has vehemently denied the allegation.

