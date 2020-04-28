https://www.theblaze.com/news/foo-fighters-dave-grohl-surprises-er-nurse-on-coronavirus-front-lines-with-emotional-performance-of-everlong-over-video

Late night TV host Jimmy Kimmel welcomed on his show Monday an emergency room nurse from the front lines of the coronavirus in New York City and had some big surprises for him.

What are the details?

Kimmel told TJ Riley — who works at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx and also survived COVID-19, Rolling Stone reported — that he did some research and discovered Riley is a big music fan.

So, what could be better than adding Foo Fighters’ frontman Dave Grohl to the get-together?

And when the musician’s smiling mug hit the video screen, Riley was understandably starstruck and told Grohl what a “huge” fan he is.

Oh, but it gets better.

Kimmel told Riley that Life Is Good, an apparel company, is sending him $10,000 “to spend however you like” as well as gift packages to all the nurses in Riley’s department “to thank and honor them, too.”

Surprise song

Then Kimmel turned things over to Grohl, asking if he had anything to offer Riley — and Grohl sure did.

Pulling out an acoustic guitar, Grohl started strumming the chords to Foo Fighters’ “Everlong,” a hard-rocking hit from the late ’90s that Grohl later reinvented as an intimate acoustic number.

After finishing his rendition and getting applause from Riley, Grohl turned it around and praise the ER nurse: “TJ, thank you so much for everything you’ve done for so many people; it’s much appreciated.”

Check it out:

Jimmy Kimmel & Dave Grohl Surprise NY Nurse



youtu.be



