The Pentagon has released three videos showing unidentified flying objects rapidly soaring through the sky but the strange footage “only scratches the surface,” said former Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid. The Nevada Democrat stated his claim Monday on social media.
“I’m glad the Pentagon is finally releasing this footage, but it only scratches the surface of research and materials available,” he wrote in a tweet. “The U.S. needs to take a serious, scientific look at this and any potential national security implications. The American people deserve to be informed.”
The footage, which was previously leaked online and made available through The Washington Examiner, depicts flying objects rapidly moving through the air. In two videos, service members are heard speculating in awe at what they were witnessing. One of the videos was filmed in Nov. 2004 and the two others were shot in Jan. 2015, The Washington Examiner reported.
Pentagon officials have labeled the strange objects as “unidentified aerial phenomena.” By releasing the unclassified videos, they hope to dispel rumors that have been circulating about UFOs.
“DOD is releasing the videos in order to clear up any misconceptions by the public on whether or not the footage that has been circulating was real, or whether or not there is more to the videos,” said Pentagon spokeswoman Sue Gough. “The aerial phenomena observed in the videos remain characterized as ‘unidentified.'”