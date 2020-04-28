https://www.dailywire.com/news/has-fox-news-benched-diamond-silk-after-coronavirus-claims

According to one outlet, Fox News has “cut ties” with “Diamond & Silk” — at least for now — in response to various claims they’ve made about coronavirus.

The first major news outlet to draw attention to the duo’s absence was CNN, whose “Reliable Sources” newsletter noted over the weekend that the popular pair, Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway and Rochelle “Silk” Richardson, have “mysteriously go[ne] missing from Fox” and suggested that their comments pushing back on coronavirus lockdowns have gotten them “benched” by the network:

On Wednesday, April 8, Fox News personalities “Diamond & Silk” tweeted, “The only way we can become immune to the environment; we must be out in the environment. Quarantining people inside of their houses for extended periods will make people sick!” Twitter forced the pro-Trump duo to delete the tweet. But you’ll remember, Fox was silent. While the network still remains silent, it’s worth noting that Fox Nation has stopped uploading new episodes of their show online. Normally, a new episode is uploaded every week. But a new episode hasn’t been posted since April 7. And when I searched closed-caption transcripts, I couldn’t find an on-air appearance from the duo since March. I checked in with a Fox News spokesperson, but didn’t get a reply back on this. But it’s worth asking: Has Fox News benched “Diamond & Silk”?

On Monday, The Daily Beast reported that they’ve learned that Fox News has “cut ties” with the popular duo, though the network offered no official comment. The alleged reason, an unnamed source “with knowledge of the matter” told the outlet, is their COVID-19 commentary. “After what they’ve said and tweeted you won’t be seeing them on Fox Nation or Fox News anytime soon,” the source said.

Since the duo rose to national prominence a few years back, Fox Nation has published weekly videos from them. “Their episodes, essentially 5-7 minute distillations of their freeform live-streams, appeared like clockwork on the streaming service until earlier this month,” The Daily Beast notes.

Along with no new videos having been uploaded since April 7, The Daily Beast says the duo haven’t had any guest appearances on Fox News for over a month. “According to a search of TVEyes, a cable-news monitoring system, Diamond & Silk haven’t appeared on the network since a March 6 interview on Fox & Friends and a March 7 hit on the now-defunct Fox Business Network show hosted by Trish Regan, who was also ditched by Fox after her own comments calling the pandemic an ‘impeachment scam,‘” the left-leaning outlet reports.

One of the coronavirus comments that The Daily Beast highlights as potentially problematic for Fox was made during a March 30 livestream.

“What I need to know is how many people have passed away in New York, and what I need to know is: Who has the bodies?” said Diamond. “I need for somebody that does investigative work to call the morgues. To call the funeral homes. We need to know, because I don’t trust anything else that comes out of [Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s] mouth now… Something’s not right here. Something is off here. … Is this being deliberately spread? Look, I’m not being a conspiracy theorist, this is real, but I’m asking my own questions. What the hell is going on?”

Another comment was Silk questioning if the disease was “man-made” or “engineered.” Another was the two asking if the death count is potentially inflated, which many others have likewise questioned as a result of officials being “very liberal” with how they record coronavirus-connected deaths, as White House Coronavirus Task Force coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx put it during an early April coronavirus briefing.

