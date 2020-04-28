https://www.westernjournal.com/hillary-clinton-endorses-joe-biden-womens-town-hall-sexual-assault-allegation-gains-steam/

The ironies were inescapable – but Hillary Clinton pretended they weren’t there.

When the former first lady on Tuesday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden at a virtual women’s town hall staged by the Biden campaign, she had to be fully aware of the cloud surrounding Biden’s candidacy thanks to a sexual assault allegation from his career as a senator.

But as she did so unflinchingly during her years in the White House when her husband’s second term was plagued by a sexual scandal in the White House and a closetful of sexual scandals from earlier in his political career, Clinton just ignored it entirely.

As an example of Clintonian brassiness, the unmatched ability to look directly into the face of the American people and avoid speaking what everyone in the country is thinking, it was a bravura performance.

“I want to add my voice to the many who have endorsed you to be our president,” Clinton said in a split-screen conversation with Biden while both are self-isolating.

“Just think what a difference it would make, right now, if we had a president who not only listened to the science, put fact over fiction, but brought us together,” she said. “Showed the kind of compassion and caring that we need from our president and which Joe Biden has been exemplifying throughout his entire life.”

So far, so much pablum from a woman who has spent decades dolloping out this kind of nonsense while avoiding the real elephant in the room.

The fact is, Biden is facing an accusation that in 1993, he pushed a young woman named Tara Reade, then an aide in his Senate office, up against a wall, put his hand under her skirt and penetrated her vagina with his fingers.

The truth of that accusation has not been established, and Biden deserves the presumption of innocence that Democrats routinely deny conservatives. But it’s there, though it’s been shamefully ignored by the mainstream media, and there’s probably not a Democrat in the country who wished it didn’t exist.

But it does exist. And it’s gathering steam, as more potential evidence emerges beyond Reade’s own story.

There’s intriguing footage from a “Larry King Live” episode from 1993 that includes a woman Reade says is her mother describing her daughter being mistreated by a sitting United States senator.

There is a former neighbor, who told Business Insider in an article published Monday that she recalls Reade told her about the Biden attack in the mid-1990s. There’s another woman who told Business Insider that Reade had told her, also in the mid-1990s, that she’d been sexually harassed while working in a political office in Washington.

It’s true that those facts aren’t dispositive, but they are at least supportive of Reade’s story. And if Democrats and the Democratic media had had anything close to that in 2018 to back up their spurious accusations against now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, history would have been very different the past two years.

Even the Biden-supporting actress Alyssa Milano has softened somewhat (whether it’s because she genuinely cares about whether the story is true, or whether it’s just because her knee-jerk support for Biden looks bad remains to be seen.)

And Democrats wishing otherwise won’t change it.

One response. Tara Reade — Frank Sindler (@franklster) April 28, 2020

And if there’s any truth at all to Tara Reade’s story about what then-Sen. Joe Biden did in the nation’s Capitol 27-odd years ago, it’s a solid bet Reade wouldn’t describe Biden as showing “compassion and caring.” (“You’re nothing to me,” Reade said Biden told her at that point.)

Clinton then went from inescapable irony to simply insulting.

“Think of what it would mean if we had a real president, not just somebody who plays one on TV, but somebody who gets up every morning worried about the people that he’s responsible for leading during this crisis.

“I know what a difference it would make, because I’ve been there, I’ve seen first-hand what presidents can and should do.”

Not someone who just plays one on TV?

Hillary Clinton has every reason to resent President Donald Trump – his upset victory in the 2016 election had to be a humiliating personal as well as political embarrassment.

The fact that his presidency was, until the coronavirus pandemic hit, a rousing success by any logical standard after the anemic years of Clinton’s own party in power has been a standing rebuke to her and her whole worldview.

But that doesn’t give her license to lie.

As to what Clinton has seen presidents do “first-hand,” neither example is exactly thrilling to the American spirit. What successes Bill Clinton enjoyed were largely due to the Cold War that was won before he got into office (largely by Ronald Reagan) and the Republican Congress he had to work with.

The fact that he escaped being pushed out of office by impeachment was mainly due to American satisfaction with a roaring economy that Bill Clinton could claim little legitimate credit for.

The second president Hillary has seen “first-hand” was even worse. While Obama, as far as is known, didn’t have any sexual escapades with interns half his age, he led the United States into its worst standing in world affairs since Jimmy Carter’s benighted presidency.

Sure the cosmopolitan Europeans cheered for Obama in Paris and Berlin, but the hard men in Moscow, in Tehran and Beijing knew a sap when they saw one, and took advantage of it all the way.

The final irony was particularly pathetic:

“And I, like so many Americans, really wish we had that kind of leadership now,” Clinton said.

Meaning, “I really wish I’d won that 2016 election.”

So, what happened on Tuesday was Hillary Clinton, wife of probably the most infamous womanizer in American politics, a man who has been – as liberals like to say – “credibly accused” of rape and sexual abuse and who is known to have used the White House as his own sexual hunting grounds, used a women’s town hall to endorse Joe Biden.

She did it in the full knowledge that Biden also stands accused of sexual assault on a young woman in the nation’s capital – and didn’t have the guts or the decency to address it.

She did it at an event billed as a town hall for women.

And she did it while assailing the performance of a president who, in the actual performance of his duties, has been exactly the kind of president Americans should want.

Would everyone rest easier if Trump used Twitter a little less? Of course.

But enemies and potential enemies in Tehran, in Beijing, in Moscow and in Pyonyang, to name just a few, know full well that the president of the United States is not a sap like Obama, or a feckless lothario like Clinton.

Or an ineffectual hack politician of questionable mental faculties, like Joe Biden.

The ironies Tuesday were inescapable, even if Hillary refused to see them.

It’s a solid bet, though, that millions and millions of Americans did.

And if they didn’t, they will by November.

