When Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday, she urged him not to let the coronavirus crisis go to “waste,” hoping Biden would capitalize on it by guaranteeing abortion and pushing America in the direction of “universal health care” a.k.a. socialized medicine. Clinton ran against Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Castro-was-great) in 2016 opposing Sanders’ Medicare for All socialized medicine plan, but it appears she has changed her tune — and Biden was chomping at the bit to agree with her.

“This is also a really high-stakes election,” Clinton began. “Every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country [read ‘abortion’] and then it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually — and quickly, I hope — gets us to universal health care. So I can only say ‘Amen’ to everything you’re saying.”

“But also to again enlist people that — this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes,” Clinton said. “We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

“I promise you that’s going to be my objective,” Biden replied.

This promise might come as a surprise to the people who supported Uncle Joe the Wonder Veep because he is more moderate on health care than Bernie Sanders. Sure, Obama’s number 2 isn’t exactly rushing toward Medicare for All, but his public option plan would also devastate America’s health care system, particularly hitting rural hospitals. His ready agreement to Clinton’s statement only confirms what conservatives have long warned about Obamacare and similar government interventions in health care — they are a prelude to socialized medicine.

As for supporting abortion, the supposedly Roman Catholic Biden is completely on board.

When it comes to not “wasting” the crisis, the former veep is also ahead of Clinton. When Senate Democrats blocked the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus compromise bill and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) pushed her alternative liberal wish list complete with Green New Deal standards on airplanes and voting “reforms” that would make the system vulnerable to the kinds of fraud that help Democrats, Biden was there cheering on the obstruction.

Echoing Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.) — who said of coronavirus, “This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision” — and Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) — who said Democrats were stalling extra funds for the Paycheck Protection Program because they feared “giving away leverage now without getting some of the priorities that we need” — Biden has called the coronavirus crisis a “wake up call” on climate change and an “opportunity” for “structural change” on voting and climate change.

When it comes to the presumptive nominee’s radicalism, Hillary Clinton has nothing to worry about. The same cannot be said for America, however.

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.

