Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, a twice failed presidential candidate, told presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday that the coronavirus pandemic “would be a terrible crisis to waste” in terms of advancing Democrats’ political agenda.

“This is a high-stakes time, because of the pandemic. But this is also a really high-stakes election,” Clinton said. “And every form of health care should continue to be available, including reproductive health care for every woman in this country. And then it needs to be part of a much larger system that eventually — and quickly, I hope — gets us to universal health care.”

“So I can only say, ‘Amen,’ to everything you’re saying, but also to, again, enlist people that this would be a terrible crisis to waste, as the old saying goes,” Clinton continued. “We’ve learned a lot about what our absolute frailties are in our country when it comes to health justice and economic justice, so, you know, let’s be resolved that we’re going to solve those once you’re elected president.”

Biden repeatedly nodded throughout Clinton’s remarks.

WATCH:

Hillary Clinton on a podcast with Joe Biden: “this would be a terrible crisis to waste” to not push for a government health care takeover. Biden nods along. pic.twitter.com/PDD6PLwIEu — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) April 28, 2020

