Failed 2016 Democratic presidential contender Hillary Clinton will endorse former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election Tuesday afternoon on a livestream video chat.

Clinton will follow hot on the heels of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT), her main competition for the 2016 Democratic presidential nomination and Biden’s top competitor for the 2020 nod, and do a live “chat” with Biden, where she will detail her support for the Democrat against incumbent president, Clinton arch-nemeis Donald Trump.

She will also “discuss the impact that coronavirus has had on women,” per CNN.

Clinton announced her endorsement (or, at least, her intention to endorse) in a Tweet issued Tuesday morning, showing her with Biden and former President Barack Obama, together in the Oval Office.

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden‘s 3pm ET town hall today: (She’s excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

Biden responded to Clinton’s announcement by echoing her 2016 campaign slogan, “I’m With Her,” just as he echoed Sanders’ campaign slogan ahead of Sanders’ endorsement earlier in April.

Clinton’s endorsement “was a forgone conclusion,” CNN said Tuesday. The former presidential contender “had said for months that she would back the eventual nominee — but it remains a significant boost for Biden because the former secretary of state still enjoys deep support from an array of Democratic voters. She won over 65 million votes four years ago and has proven to be a prolific fundraiser throughout her political career.”

Clinton was not an early Biden backer, but “stepped up” her support for the former Veep after he moved ahead of Sanders and after Biden racked up a series of Super Tuesday wins. Clinton, no fan of Bernie Sanders, was all too happy to throw her weight behind Biden once hte field cleared.

“I’m just watching and hoping that we nominate whoever is the strongest candidate to take out the current incumbent,” Clinton said back in March, just after most of the extranous candidates for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination dropped out. “That’s the only thing that really matters at the end of the day.”

“He has the experience,” Clinton she added of Biden. “He knows what needs to be done, he can repair the damage that he would be inheriting.”

Republicans, including President Donald Trump’s re-election team, seemed overjoyed to see Clinton re-enter the fray.

“There is no greater concentration of Democrat establishment than Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton together,” Trump’s 2020 campaign manager, Brad Parscale, said in a statement emailed to press. “President Trump beat her once and now he’ll beat her chosen candidate.”

On social media, a number of conservatives and right-leaning activists pointed out Clinton’s impeccable timing, endorsing Biden just as a sexual assault allegation, leveled at Biden by former staffer Tara Reade, is finally sneaking into mainstream headlines.

“Hillary Clinton waiting to endorse Joe Biden until the sexual assault allegation against him was backed up with an on the record contemporaneously corroborating witness is just too on brand,” Washington Examiner columnist Tiana Lowe pointed out.

The Clinton/Biden livestream is set to take place at 3pm EST.

