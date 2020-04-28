https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/hillary-clinton-endorse-joe-biden-today-report/

2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton will endorse the Democrats’ 2020 presumptive nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday, according to a report by CNN. The endorsement comes as former Vice President Biden is facing increased scrutiny over a claim by Tara Reade that he sexually assaulted her in 1993 when she was a staffer in his Senate office. Former Secretary of State Clinton has experience standing by her man, having stood by her husband former President Bill Clinton when he was credibly accused of rape, sexual assaults and adultery.

“News: Hillary Clinton will endorse @JoeBiden today, per CNN’s @Merica.”

News: Hillary Clinton will endorse @JoeBiden today, per CNN’s @Merica. — Sarah Mucha CNN (@sarahmucha) April 28, 2020

Hillary Clinton knows what it’s like to creeped on by Creepy Joe.

Clinton teased the endorsement with a tweet promoting a 3 p.m. virtual town hall with Biden:

A little hint about who the surprise guest will be for @JoeBiden‘s 3pm ET town hall today: (She’s excited.) pic.twitter.com/iGHo6a6G1s — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) April 28, 2020

If you’re excited too, join us at 3 PM ET: https://t.co/xk0GcSpr50 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 28, 2020

