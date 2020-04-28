https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/495054-hillary-clinton-to-endorse-joe-biden-reports

Hillary ClintonHillary Diane Rodham ClintonSanders aide: Biden stronger with white, working-class men than Clinton Howard Stern: ‘I am all in on Joe Biden’ Progressive Caucus co-chairwoman endorses Biden MORE will formally endorse former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump’s press conference feels a lot like coronavirus task force briefing Poll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus OVERNIGHT ENERGY: More than 70 lawmakers join suit challenging Trump power plant rollbacks | Ranchers sue Trump administration, arguing water rollback is federal overreach |Democrats press Trump administration over plan to reopen national parks MORE’s bid for the White House on Tuesday, according to a person familiar with the plans, making her the latest party leader to throw her support behind the presumptive Democratic nominee.

The 2016 Democratic presidential nominee and former secretary of State is slated to announce her support during a virtual town hall event focusing on the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on women.

Biden has racked up a slew of high-profile endorsements in recent weeks, including one from Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersPoll: Voters trust Fauci, Biden, Sanders, Cuomo, Pence more than Trump on coronavirus The Hill’s Campaign Report: New York cancels primary amid coronavirus McConnell criticizes media for double standard on Biden, Kavanaugh MORE (I-Vt.), the progressive standard bearer who ended his own campaign for the White House late last month. Other high-profile Democrats who have publicly thrown their support behind Biden recently include former President Barack Obama Barack Hussein ObamaThe Hill’s Campaign Report: New York cancels primary amid coronavirus Whitmer or Warren would pay big dividends to Biden this fall Poll: Biden, Trump neck and neck in Ohio MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth WarrenOvernight Defense: USS Kidd coronavirus outbreak jumps to 47 sailors | Senate Dems pan Esper’s coronavirus response | US military acknowledges civilian casualties in Somalia airstrike Senate Democrats pan Esper for ‘failed’ coronavirus response The Hill’s Campaign Report: New York cancels primary amid coronavirus MORE (D-Mass.) and former Vice President Al Gore Albert (Al) Arnold GoreThe Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – House set to pass 3B COVID bill; Lawmakers jockey over next package The Hill’s Campaign Report: Florida in play as Biden takes lead in poll OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Trump says national parks to start reopening | Oil prices begin recovery amid pressure to finance struggling industry | Al Gore endorses Biden MORE.

Clinton, for the most part, kept her distance from Democratic primary politics over the past year, though she made known her distaste for Sanders, whom she fought bitterly with during the party’s 2016 presidential nominating contest.

Her endorsement of Biden is not particularly surprising, given that the former vice president is all but certain to be the Democratic nominee.

Still, her support is likely to prove valuable for Biden. Even after falling to President Trump Donald John TrumpWest Virginia announces six-week reopening process Americans receive signed Trump letters in the mail explaining coronavirus stimulus checks Coronavirus warnings appeared repeatedly in classified presidential briefings in January, February: report MORE in 2016, Clinton commands the support of a legion of supporters, many of them women.

She also has the unique status of being the only other Democrat to go head-to-head with Trump in an election, and she could provide much-needed advice to Biden as he heads into a potentially bruising general election campaign against the president.

Clinton and Biden’s relationship has seen its share of ups and downs over the years. The two battled it out for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2008 before serving in the Obama administration together. Biden also weighed a run for the White House in 2016, but backed away from the idea after Obama threw his support behind Clinton.

After Clinton’s loss to Trump in 2016, Biden spoke somewhat critically of her campaign, suggesting that it failed to reach out to the middle-class voters who had long been a part of the Democratic coalition.

“What happened was that this was the first campaign that I can recall where my party did not talk about what it always stood for, and that was how to maintain a burgeoning middle class,” Biden said in a 2017 appearance at the University of Pennsylvania.

“You didn’t hear a single solitary sentence in the last campaign about that guy working on the assembly line making $60,000 bucks a year and a wife making $32,000 as a hostess in a restaurant,” he added.

