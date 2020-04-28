https://www.dailywire.com/news/hillary-endorses-biden-accuser-tara-reade-lashes-out-shes-enabling-a-sexual-predator

On Tuesday, former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, whom President Donald Trump defeated in 2016, endorsed Joe Biden in his 2020 White House bid despite the lingering sexual assault allegation against him.

“Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science … but brought us together,” said Clinton. “Think of what it would mean if we had a real president.”

Tara Reade, the woman who accused Biden of sexually assaulting her while working under him in 1993, slammed Hillary Clinton for “enabling a sexual predator.”

“I voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016. I voted for her in the primary. I’m a lifelong Democrat. But yet, what I see now is someone enabling a sexual predator and it was my former boss, Joe Biden, who raped me,” Reade told Fox News. “Hillary Clinton has a history of enabling powerful men to cover up their sexual predatory behaviors and their inappropriate sexual misconduct. We don’t need that for this country. We don’t need that for our new generation coming up that wants institutional rape culture to change.”

She added: “I will not be smeared, dismissed or ignored. I stand in truth and I will keep speaking out.”

Juanita Broaddrick, who maintains that former President Bill Clinton raped her in the late-1970s, previously claimed that Hillary Clinton aided her husband to “silence” her.

“I was 35 years old when Bill Clinton, Ark. Attorney General raped me and Hillary tried to silence me. I am now 73. … it never goes away,” she said in January 2016.

Last month, Tara Reade claimed that then-Senator Joe Biden sexually assaulted her while she served as an aide in his Senate offices during the Clinton administration. She has since detailed her account in multiple interviews and filed a criminal complaint against the former vice president with the Washington, D.C., police department. Though Reade filed a case against Biden with the Senate human resources office (over possible retaliation, not about the assault), those documents currently remain sealed with Biden’s other papers at the University of Delaware.

Reade also claims to have shared the story with her brother at the time of the incident (he has confirmed) and with her mother. Initially, Reade’s claim of telling her mother appeared unverifiable, given that her mother passed away several years ago. However, last Friday, the Intercept published a tape that revealed Reade’s mother called in to CNN’s “Larry King Live” back in 1993 to discuss “problems” her daughter had with a “prominent senator.” Audio transcript below:

LARRY KING: San Luis Obispo, California, hello. CALLER: Yes, hello. I’m wondering what a staffer would do besides go to the press in Washington? My daughter has just left there, after working for a prominent senator, and could not get through with her problems at all, and the only thing she could have done was go to the press, and she chose not to do it out of respect for him. KING: In other words, she had a story to tell but, out of respect for the person she worked for, she didn’t tell it? CALLER: That’s true.

Following that revelation, Lynda LaCasse, a former neighbor of Reade’s, claimed that Reade told her of the sexual assault allegation in the mid-1990s.

“This happened, and I know it did because I remember talking about it,” LaCasse told Business Insider.

“I remember her saying, here was this person that she was working for and she idolized him,” LaCasse said. “And he kind of put her up against a wall. And he put his hand up her skirt and he put his fingers inside her. She felt like she was assaulted, and she really didn’t feel there was anything she could do.”

“I don’t remember all the details,” she added, echoing details of the alleged assault that came to light in Reade’s interviews last week. “I remember the skirt. I remember the fingers. I remember she was devastated.”

