Radio host Howard Stern on Monday offered his endorsement for Joe Biden and suggested that President Trump’s supporters “take disinfectant” and “drop dead.”

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern said on his Sirius-XM talk show. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

“A big cocktail of disinfectant,“ said sidekick Robin Quivers.

“Yeah,” Stern said. “And all take disinfectant and all drop dead.”

Stern, a longtime staunch liberal who nearly every day blasts Trump and praises Democrats, also said he’s backing presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Biden in the November election.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Stern said, according to The Daily Beast. “You see the wall that’s right next to you? I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern and Quivers bashed Trump for his comments in a press conference last week in which the president mentioned studies on ultraviolet light therapy and disinfectant and their effects on COVID-19.

“Supposing we hit the body with a tremendous — whether it’s ultraviolet or just very powerful light — and I think you said that that hasn’t been checked, but you’re going to test it,” Trump said while surrounded by medical experts. “And then I said, supposing you brought the light inside the body, which you can do either through the skin or in some other way, and I think you said you’re going to test that too. It sounds interesting.

Trump cited the medical experts who are experimenting with light and disinfectant.

“And then I see the disinfectant, where it knocks it out in a minute,” Trump said. “One minute. And is there a way we can do something like that, by injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs. So it would be interesting to check that. So, that, you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.”

Trump’s comments came after Bill Bryan, head of the science and technology directorate at the Department of Homeland Security, discussed the findings of the federal government’s study on the effects of sunlight, humidity and temperature on the coronavirus, as well as disinfectants.

“We’re also testing disinfectants readily available. We’ve tested bleach, we’ve tested isopropyl alcohol on the virus, specifically in saliva or in respiratory fluids. And I can tell you that bleach will kill the virus in five minutes; isopropyl alcohol will kill the virus in 30 seconds, and that’s with no manipulation, no rubbing — just spraying it on and letting it go. You rub it and it goes away even faster. We’re also looking at other disinfectants, specifically looking at the COVID-19 virus in saliva,” Bryan said.

Stern, a self-confessed germaphobe, has been telling listeners for weeks that the coronovirus crisis is going to last for two years. And he later told a caller it has nothing to do with politics.

“I don’t recognize any of this as being Republican, I don’t recognize it as being anything political. I see it as insanity,” Stern said. “I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”

