Talk show host Howard Stern has both endorsed Joe Biden’s candidacy and suggested President Donald Trump “take an injection of Clorox” and have his supporters “drop dead” after taking disinfectant.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Stern said on his SiriusXM show Monday, reports The Daily Beast. “You see the wall that’s right next to you, I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern also slammed the president for comments he’d made last week when he claimed he was speaking “sarcastically” to reporters a day after he raised the possibility of using disinfectant internally to fight coronavirus.

“I would love it if Donald would get on TV and take an injection of Clorox and let’s see if his theory works,” Stern told listeners on Monday. “Hold a big rally, say f*** this coronavirus, with all of his followers, and let them hug each other and kiss each other and have a big rally.”

Co-host Robin Quivers responded, “a big cocktail of disinfectant.”

“Yeah, and all take disinfectant and all drop dead,” Stern said.

Stern also told a caller, who complained about his political stance, that he doesn’t see Trump’s response to the coronavirus pandemic as “being Republican.”

“I don’t recognize it as being anything political,” he said. “I see it as insanity. I don’t know what is going on there, but I don’t have a good feeling.”

Stern often interviewed Trump before he moved into politics, and the men enjoyed a friendly relationship, but he endorsed Hillary Clinton over him in 2016 and claimed the president’s first campaign was a “publicity stunt.”

