https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/insanity-hong-kongs-8-million-continue-economic-shutdown-4th-month-4-coronavirus-deaths-4-months/

Live from Hong Kong

Hong Kong has shut down industry and commerce since the Chinese New Year on January 25th in reaction to the China coronavirus. The country continues its fourth month of commercial inactivity even though the 8 million person community has endured only 4 deaths total to date.

As reported in late February:

News of the coronavirus reached Hong Kong and the world in early January. Hong Kong citizens were curious at first and then almost hyper-reactive. The Wuhan coronavirus was a big unknown and still is. Hong Kong did very little at first other than observe the actions of the Chinese government in Hubei in response to the newly discovered coronavirus. By the end of January right before the Chinese New Year, the government of China took the unprecedented move and shut everything down in Hubei Province in China. Road blocks were erected and people were forced to stay home in Hubei Province. After the Monday and Tuesday holidays, all businesses were shut down in Hong Kong and throughout China.

TRENDING: BREAKING: California Doctors Go on Ingraham Angle, Challenge Official COVID Policy — YOUTUBE THEN TAKES DOWN THEIR VIDEOS!

Schools were closed at that time and are still closed in spite of children worldwide being virtually immune to the coronavirus. Most companies follow the Hong Kong government’s practices with civil servants and keeep their employees home. This has continued since late January.

Hong Kong is one of the most densely populated areas on earth with a population of around 8 million people. As of this morning there are 1038 coronavirus cases confirmed and four deaths in Hong Kong. The percent of confirmed cases to total population is minuscule at 0.01%. Deaths as a percent of the population are thus far at 4 deaths in 8 million.

Since the beginning of the year the flu in Hong Kong has been much more consequential than the coronavirus:

The Centre for Health Protection announced today [February 13] that the winter flu season has ended. During this period, 113 adults died of influenza and no deaths from children were recorded. The Centre reminds the public that although the winter flu peak period has ended, citizens should continue to maintain personal and environmental hygiene to prevent respiratory diseases.

The entire country of Hong Kong has shut itself down now into its fourth month due to four deaths reported from the coronavirus. Now the Hong Kong economy is dead too with numerous small businesses shut down for good. Insanity.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

