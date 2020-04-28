https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-actually-said-america-needs-economic-intercourse-video/

What is wrong with Joe Biden?

Old Joe just can’t make it through one sentence without speaking gibberish or making a gaffe.

Biden’s latest gaffe however was one for the history books.

“I would be much more engaged in the world. We can’t step back,” 77-year-old Biden said. “If in fact for example we solve the problem in the United States of America and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s going to happen — we’re gonna have — you’re gonna have travel bans, you’re gonna not be able to have economic intercourse.”

TRENDING: BREAKING: California Doctors Go on Ingraham Angle, Challenge Official COVID Policy — YOUTUBE THEN TAKES DOWN THEIR VIDEOS!

Oh Joe! You don’t say!

No wonder why his wife Jill has been speaking for him and delivering his 2020 campaign message while he stands there in silence blinking.

WATCH:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

