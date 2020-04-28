https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/joe-biden-hillary-clinton-awkwardly-stare-screen-saying-nothing-25-seconds-straight-start-town-hall-video/

Sleepy Joe held a virtual town hall with Hillary Clinton on Tuesday.

Hillary Clinton endorsed Joe Biden on Tuesday despite overwhelming evidence he sexually assaulted his former staffer Tara Reade in 1993.

The town hall was totally uneventful and boring.

Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton awkwardly stared at the screen, saying nothing for 25 seconds straight at the beginning of the town hall.

At one point it appeared Joe Biden fell asleep as Hillary Clinton spewed mindless drivel.

What a disaster!

WATCH:

[embedded content]