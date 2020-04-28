http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/VxbpEYoUofE/

Monday during an interview with CBS4 Miami, presumptive Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden said the United States cannot engage in “economic intercourse” unless the Chinese coronavirus pandemic is defeated worldwide.

[embedded content]

A partial transcript is as follows:

JIM DEFEDE: If you’re elected president, will you restore funding to the World Health Organization? JOE BIDEN: Yes, I will. But I will also insist that we do what we were doing before. We set up a pandemic office in the White House, President Obama. We had CDC, the folks for Centers of Disease Control stationed in other countries to anticipate when we might see a virus coming, a pandemic coming, because there’s going to be more of these. I would be much more engaged in the world. We can’t step back. If, in fact, for example, we solve the problem in the United States of America and you don’t solve it in other parts of the world, you know what’s going to happen. You’re going to have travel bans, you’re going to not be able to do, have economic intercourse around the world.

