After New York canceled its state presidential primary in response to the coronavirus, actor John Cusack has called upon Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) to reverse his endorsement of former Vice President Joe Biden and restart his campaign.

In a tweet on Monday, Cusack argued that the New York State Board of Elections’ decision to cancel the June 23 primary will further give President Donald Trump ammunition to cancel the November election. Though Bernie Sanders has suspended his campaign and endorsed Biden, he did ask to remain on the ballot, as reported by Fox News.

“NY state cancelled the presidential primaries – thus declaring electoral college ‘inconvenient’ to their political ambitions – a disastrous mistake by DNC for allowing it to happen – if the Dems intend to behave like trump Sanders should unsuspend his campaign immediately,” tweeted the actor.

Cusack then tweeted at Women’s March co-chair Linda Sarsour as he called on Bernie to reopen his campaign.

“Bernie should un endorse & reopen his campaign @lsarsour: NY Board of Elections just set a precedent for Trump by actually cancelling election,” he continued. “Bernie deserved to stay on ballot to amass delegates, DNC was cool, Biden was fine w/ it. They acted unilaterally & unstrategically.”

Following New York’s decision to cancel the primary election, the Sanders campaign severely criticized it, alleging that Trump now has an excuse to cancel future elections.

“Today’s decision by the State of New York Board of Elections is an outrage, a blow to American democracy, and must be overturned by the DNC,” said Sanders’ senior adviser, Jeff Weaver, in a statement. “Just last week Vice President Biden warned the American people that President Trump could use the current crisis as an excuse to postpone the November election. Well, he now has a precedent thanks to New York state.”

“No one asked New York to cancel the election. The DNC didn’t request it. The Biden campaign didn’t request it. And our campaign communicated that we wanted to remain on the ballot. Given that the primary is months away, the proper response must be to make the election safe – such as going to all vote by mail – rather than eliminating people’s right to vote completely,” the statement added.

Other Sanders supporters have expressed similar outrage over the decision. Larry Cohen, who chairs the pro-Sanders group Our Revolution, told board members before the vote that it could severely harm volunteer efforts for Joe Biden throughout the country.

“Suppressing the Sanders vote in New York will again lead to attacks on the Party across the nation and harm the volunteer effort that our group and others are building for Joe Biden,” said Cohen.

Last month, Sanders suspended his campaign and endorsed Joe Biden while asserting that his candidacy won the “ideological struggle.”

“Together we have transformed the American consciousness as to what kind of nation we can become,” Sanders said. “Our movement has won the ideological struggle.”

