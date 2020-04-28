https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/justin-amash-announces-presidential-exploratory-committee-libertarian-nomination/

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who left the Republican Party over President Trump and voted to impeach him last year, announced Tuesday night is forming an exploratory committee for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination to take on Trump at the ballot box this November.

The 40-year-old Amash has served in Congress since 2011 representing Michigan’s 3rd District as a Republican until he left the GOP in July 2019. Amash voted in favor of both articles of impeachment against President Trump on December 18, 2019.

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people…We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Parker Hamilton Poling, Executive Director of the NRCC, commented on Amash’s decision, “Justin Amash had zero shot at being re-elected to Congress. Looking forward to returning #MI03 to the GOP.”

The Resistance is not happy with Amash.

“Every available data point indicates that this will be a huge boost to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. They are popping champagne in Trump tower.”

