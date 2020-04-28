https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/04/justin-amash-announces-presidential-exploratory-committee-libertarian-nomination/

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI), who left the Republican Party over President Trump and voted to impeach him last year, announced Tuesday night is forming an exploratory committee for the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination to take on Trump at the ballot box this November.

The 40-year-old Amash has served in Congress since 2011 representing Michigan’s 3rd District as a Republican until he left the GOP in July 2019. Amash voted in favor of both articles of impeachment against President Trump on December 18, 2019.

“Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people…We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president.”

Today, I launched an exploratory committee to seek the @LPNational’s nomination for president of the United States. Americans are ready for practical approaches based in humility and trust of the people. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

We’re ready for a presidency that will restore respect for our Constitution and bring people together. I’m excited and honored to be taking these first steps toward serving Americans of every background as president. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) April 29, 2020

Parker Hamilton Poling, Executive Director of the NRCC, commented on Amash’s decision, “Justin Amash had zero shot at being re-elected to Congress. Looking forward to returning #MI03 to the GOP.”

Justin Amash had zero shot at being re-elected to Congress. Looking forward to returning #MI03 to the GOP. — Parker Hamilton Poling (@parkerpoling) April 29, 2020

The Resistance is not happy with Amash.

“Every available data point indicates that this will be a huge boost to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. They are popping champagne in Trump tower.”

Every available data point indicates that this will be a huge boost to Donald Trump’s re-election campaign. They are popping champagne in Trump tower. https://t.co/0G8h6tUwjl https://t.co/iLfWs3hGS3 — Tim Miller (@Timodc) April 29, 2020

I admired how @justinamash stood up for the rule of law in Trump’s impeachment. And needless to say, my views align more closely with Amash’s than Biden’s. But the only real effect Amash could have in this campaign is to enhance Trump’s chances. This is a terrible idea. https://t.co/lAimU4KEoB — George Conway, Noble Committee Chair (@gtconway3d) April 29, 2020

Justin Amash, you slimy opportunistic asshole. The whole country is on fire, Trump’s ouster is all that matters, and yet all you care about is using the election to run a financial con on some anti-government loons who will donate to your phantom campaign. You goddamn traitor! https://t.co/KR6nu4DRrl — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) April 29, 2020

Why don’t you just use “Vote Amash to Elect Trump” as your slogan? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) April 29, 2020

