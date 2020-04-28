http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/uI1yro983Bs/

Tuesday on ABC’s “The View,” Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) said President Donald Trump’s comment about injecting disinfectants was “the exact opposite of what a leader should be doing.”

Klobuchar said, “I just think so many people watch the president. He’s the leader of our country. And when you see him, whether he’s joking or not, literally looking at people and saying, basically implying, oh you can chug bleach or, you know, maybe we can inject some light into you, that is the exact opposite of what a leader should be doing.”

She added, “And we can tune him out, and a lot of people are starting to do that. You can tune him out, but you can’t tune out the fact that we don’t have enough tests. So that’s part of why we can’t open the economy again, that we don’t have enough protective gear for our front-line workers, that we do not have the kind of national leadership that we need. And that’s what the problem is right now. It’s not only what he says, which we can rant and rave about all we want. It’s also what he hasn’t done. And that’s what’s starting to become glaringly clear as you see the governors taking the lead in each state, but not every state has a Mayo Clinic like we do. You’ve got to have a national testing strategy and get those national tests out to every state in the country.”

