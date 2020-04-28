https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/making-pelosis-twitter-feed-believesurivors/

(DISRN) — Tara Reade has accused Joe Biden of penetrative sexual assault she says occurred when she worked as his aide in the 1990s.

Then a 1993 clip of “Larry King Live” surfaced featuring Reade’s mother calling into the show (which was about nefariousness in Washington) seeking advice on how her daughter could deal with “problems” she experienced “working for a prominent senator” without “go[ing] to the press” “out of respect for him.”

Today a former neighbor of hers — a Biden supporter, Trump hater, and staunch Democrat — came forward to corroborate the story, revealing that Reade told her about the alleged assault in the mid ’90s — and the details add up.

These developments are called “evidence.” They accomplish a thing called “lending credibility” to an accusation.

Yet the media and Democrats are completely ignoring all of it.

