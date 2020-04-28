https://www.wnd.com/2020/04/man-gives-tattoo-day-lockdown-running-skin/

(NEW YORK POST) — This self-illustrated man is facing a unique problem: He’s running out of room on the canvas of his body.

London resident and tattoo artist Chris Woodhead has regularly been getting inked since he turned 18, but the dad-to-be took his skin-deep love to the next level when he was forced into lockdown due to the coronavirus. We’re not talking sleeves here — we’re talking head-to-toe designs.

“I started tattooing myself every day to create some kind of structure to our now seemingly aimless days,” the 33-year-old fan of US punk rock tats tells The Post. “It feels special that my body is evolving so much through the process. I will continue until I run out of space completely.”

