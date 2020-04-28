http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/vccFVkA7-Zc/

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) stated that the next coronavirus aid bill will not pass the Senate unless there are liability protections for businesses and health workers.

McConnell said, “My red line in going forward on this bill is we need to provide protection, litigation protection for those who’ve been on the frontlines. Hospitals, doctors, nurses, and imagine you’re a businessman thinking about reopening and you’ve heard that the trial lawyers all over the country are sharpening their pencils, getting ready to sue you, claiming that you didn’t engage in proper distancing or other issues related to health and safety. Look, we can’t pass another bill unless we have liability protections.”

He later added, “[W]e have a red line on liability. It won’t pass the Senate without it.”

